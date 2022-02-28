Left Menu

Mumbai: 5-year-old boy dead, 3 injured in balcony collapse

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 5-year-old boy died and three people were injured after a portion of a balcony of a shopping centre collapsed in Kurla West area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The incident took place on Ram Manohar Lohia Marg at a ground-plus one structure, he said.

''A portion of a balcony fell on a canteen below. Afan Khan (5) was declare dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, while Rafique Sheikh (46), Irfan Khan (33) and Mohammad Zikran (6) are undergoing treatment,'' he said.

A VB Nagar police station official said the process of registering an FIR in the incident was underway.

