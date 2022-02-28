Entertainment News Roundup: Russian conductor Gergiev dropped from bill by Italy's La Scala; Box Office: Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Wins Weekend as 'Spider-Man' Inches Closer to $800 Million in North America and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Russian conductor Gergiev dropped from bill by Italy's La Scala

Russian Valery Gergiev will not conduct the orchestra at Milan's La Scala this week after he failed to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, the city mayor said on Monday. Gergiev -- general director of the St. Petersburg Mariinsky Theatre and regarded as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin -- conducted "The Queen of Spades", an opera based on Alexander Pushkin's novel at La Scala on Feb. 23.

Box Office: Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Wins Weekend as 'Spider-Man' Inches Closer to $800 Million in North America

It's (still) good to be Tom Holland. The 25-year-old actor has been all-but-singlehandedly propelling ticket sales at North American movie theaters, leading two films in the top three spots on domestic box office charts. Over the weekend, his action-adventure "Uncharted" repeated No. 1 as his comic book epic "Spider-Man: No Way Home" followed closely behind in third place.

'CODA' lands top SAG award on road to the Oscars

"CODA," a coming-of-age drama about the only hearing member of a deaf family, won the Screen Actors Guild's top film award, raising its chances of success at next month's Oscars ceremony. The movie, which Apple TV+ acquired at the Sundance Film Festival for $25 million, follows the story of a small-town girl who pursues her dream of becoming a singer. The film, directed by Sian Heder, cast deaf actors Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur as parents of the young performer, played by Emilia Jones. Kotsur also won the award for male actor in a supporting role.

After decades in a spin, Sonic's break-out leaves Sega hoping for more

Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc is hoping to ride the fast-moving coattails of Sonic the Hedgehog as the character enjoys a renaissance amid a global scramble for entertainment content. This year sees the release of a sequel to a record-breaking Hollywood movie and a Netflix series, along with a title that Sega hopes will revive the fortunes of the long-running Sonic game franchise after decades of malaise.

