SAG Lifetime Achievement winner Helen Mirren shares her success mantra

Helen Mirren was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:39 IST
Helen Mirren at SAG Awards 2022 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Helen Mirren was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony. As per Deadline, in her award acceptance speech, Mirren shared that she owes the award to a personal mantra she lives by.

"Lifetime Achievement, that sounds so grand. I supposed I'm still alive so by that measure, I'm eligible," Mirren joked on stage to her fellow actors in the audience. "But honestly, any achievement that I've succeeded in is the result of my mantra, 'Be on time and don't be an ass.'" Oscar, BAFTA, and Emmy-winning actor Mirren becomes the most decorated SAG Life Achievement recipient with a total of 13 SAG nominations and five SAG Actor wins to her name.

The British star in her acceptance speech wondered whether she deserved such an honour. She said, "I'm simultaneously enormously proud, and yet I'm driven with the understanding that I absolutely do not deserve this. And there is this conflict that I believe you all understand: insecurity versus ego. That cocktail that I believe most actors sip in the evening as they contemplate the wonderful gift they received the moment they decided to become an actor."

Mirren most recently worked on the film 'Golda' in the title role of Israel's first female prime minister Golda Meir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

