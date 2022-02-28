Will Smith gives heartfelt shout out to Williams family following 2022 SAG Awards win

Hollywood actor Will Smith who took home the prize for Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture at the 2022 SAG Awards, gave a sweet shout out to the Williams family, following his win. According to E! News, Will had won the award for portraying Richard Williams, the father and tennis coach of Venus and Serena Williams, in 'King Richard'.

The Williams family was in attendance at the star-studded event and Will made sure to give them a shout-out during his acceptance speech. After taking the stage, he shared with the crowd, "That may have been one of the greatest moments of my career just now because my name was called for King Richard sitting next to Venus Williams and her sister."

The actor went on to call Richard a "dreamer like no one you've ever known" before thanking his castmates Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton for helping bring the family's inspiring story to the silver screen. He said, "You guys are actors, so you know how sometimes your onscreen characters kind of bleed into real life. To walk you around this room tonight, to parent you on this film, to deliver you into this business has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life. "

This win was Will's first SAG Award. He was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture on Sunday, but lost the prize to the stars of 'CODA', as per E! News. Will's victory comes weeks after he nabbed a Golden Globe for the role. The actor is also currently up for an Oscar at the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. (ANI)

