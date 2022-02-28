Kashmir’s DC, IGP visit Srinagar mosque to examine feasibility of its reopening: Officials

In an indication of the imminent reopening of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city area for Friday prayers, senior civil administration and police officials on Monday visited the historic mosque to inspect it, officials said here. Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner P K Pole and zonal Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar visited the 14th Century mosque in the Nowhatta area, the officials said. They said Pole and Kumar took stock of the situation and arrangements being made to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour at the mosque in case the congregational Friday prayers are allowed to resume. The congregational prayers have not been allowed inside Jamia masjid by authorities for several months now. Jamia Masjid was the only religious place in the Union Territory which was not allowed to open by authorities.

The historic mosque has remained mostly closed for the Friday prayers since August 2019. The eruption of the Covid pandemic also forced the continued closure of the mosque for a long time.

