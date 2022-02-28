Ghaziabad: In-laws accuse woman of killing daughter, husband

Family members of a man who allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter before committing suicide here have accused his wife of murdering the duo, police said.

The family members of 32-year-old Amit Chauhan held a demonstration outside the office of the senior superintendent of police here and demanded action against Shivani alias Neha.

They alleged that Shivani and her accomplice had killed the child – Bhoomika – and Chauhan. The duo made it look like Chauhan had killed the girl and then committed suicide by tying a noose around their necks and hanging them from the ceiling, they claimed.

The autopsy report, however, has confirmed that Chauhan committed suicide by hanging himself using a rope, police said.

Chauhan was working as a salesman at a petrol pump in Indirapuram and would often have arguments with his wife as he was an alcoholic. On the night of February 24, the duo again had an altercation, police said.

The next morning, Shivani woke up to find her daughter and husband hanging from the ceiling, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)