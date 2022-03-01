Entertainment News Roundup: Disney launches new level of immersion in 'Star Wars' experience; Gang of Youths frontman opens up about late father on new record and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Disney launches new level of immersion in 'Star Wars' experience

Walt Disney Co's newest theme park offering aims to make fans forget they are in Florida and instead feel like they are vacationing in luxury in a galaxy far, far away. The two-night "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" experience, opening Tuesday at Walt Disney World in Orlando, puts guests into a story set on the Halcyon, a sleek space vessel said to be the place where Princess Leia and Han Solo took their honeymoon.

Gang of Youths frontman opens up about late father on new record

It was while he was writing his new album that Gang of Youths frontman Dave Le'aupepe discovered some secrets about his late father. His grief and some of those revelations flowed into in "Angel in Realtime" - his Australian rock band's third record, due out on Friday.

Russian conductor Gergiev shunned by La Scala, other venues

Russian Valery Gergiev will not conduct at Milan's La Scala this week after he failed to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and he is also set to be sidelined from roles in Munich and Rotterdam. Gergiev - general director of the St. Petersburg Mariinsky Theatre and regarded as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin - conducted "The Queen of Spades", an opera based on Alexander Pushkin's novel, at La Scala on Feb. 23.

Box Office: Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Wins Weekend as 'Spider-Man' Inches Closer to $800 Million in North America

It's (still) good to be Tom Holland. The 25-year-old actor has been all-but-singlehandedly propelling ticket sales at North American movie theaters, leading two films in the top three spots on domestic box office charts. Over the weekend, his action-adventure "Uncharted" repeated No. 1 as his comic book epic "Spider-Man: No Way Home" followed closely behind in third place.

Hitmaker Neil Diamond sells entire song catalogue to Universal

U.S. singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, the voice behind classic tunes like "Sweet Caroline" and "Cracklin' Rosie", has sold his entire song catalogue to the publishing arm of Universal Music Group (UMG), following other hitmakers to cash in on their work. In a statement on Monday, UMG said the deal also covered the rights to all recordings from Diamond's 60-year career, including 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album and archival long form videos. It said it would record and release Diamond's future music if he returned to the studio.

'CODA' lands top SAG award on road to the Oscars

"CODA," a coming-of-age drama about the only hearing member of a deaf family, won the Screen Actors Guild's top film award, raising its chances of success at next month's Oscars ceremony. The movie, which Apple TV+ acquired at the Sundance Film Festival for $25 million, follows the story of a small-town girl who pursues her dream of becoming a singer. The film, directed by Sian Heder, cast deaf actors Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur as parents of the young performer, played by Emilia Jones. Kotsur also won the award for male actor in a supporting role.

After decades in a spin, Sonic's break-out leaves Sega hoping for more

Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc is hoping to ride the fast-moving coattails of Sonic the Hedgehog as the character enjoys a renaissance amid a global scramble for entertainment content. This year sees the release of a sequel to a record-breaking Hollywood movie and a Netflix series, along with a title that Sega hopes will revive the fortunes of the long-running Sonic game franchise after decades of malaise.

