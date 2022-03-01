Disney pausing film releases in Russia over Ukraine invasion

The Walt Disney Co said Monday it is pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Pixar Animation Studios release, "Turning Red," citing the "unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis." Disney is believed to be the first major Hollywood studio to pause theatrical releases in Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation" Disney said in a statement. "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance." Over the weekend, the Ukrainian Film Academy created an online petition that called for an international boycott of Russian cinema and the Russian film industry following the invasion.

Russia is a significant market for Hollywood, accounting for $601 million in box office in 2021, or about 2.8% of worldwide ticket sales, which totaled $21.4 billion last year, according to Comscore. Several major films are slated for global release, including Warner Bros' super hero film "The Batman," scheduled to open in Russia on March 3 as part of a worldwide roll-out. Representatives for the unit of AT&T's WarnerMedia division did not respond to requests for comment. Paramount Pictures' "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" makes its global debut on April 8.

One Hollywood trade publication reported studio executives are wrestling with the Russia question, as the U.S. and its European allies enact economic sanctions. “If the U.S. and its allies want to cut off Russia from the rest of the world, then how would we go ahead and release our movies there?” one studio executive told The Hollywood Reporter.

