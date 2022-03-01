Left Menu

Disney to pause theatrical releases in Russia

Hollywood studio Disney has decided to pause its theatrical releases in Russia, following the country's military operation in Ukraine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 08:52 IST
Disney to pause theatrical releases in Russia
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood studio Disney has decided to pause its theatrical releases in Russia, following the country's military operation in Ukraine. The company's spokesperson shared the update via statement.

"Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia," the statement read. Disney will also halt the release of 'Turning Red' from Pixar, which was previously set to premiere in the country on March 10, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

"We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees," the spokesperson added. For the unversed, last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022