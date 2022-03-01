Left Menu

Michael Douglas to play Benjamin Franklin in new project

Veteran star Michael Douglas will be seen playing the role of U.S. founding father and scientist Benjamin Franklin in a new series for Apple.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 08:55 IST
Michael Douglas to play Benjamin Franklin in new project
Michael Douglas to play Benjamin Franklin (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran star Michael Douglas will be seen playing the role of U.S. founding father and scientist Benjamin Franklin in a new series for Apple. According to Variety, the upcoming project is based on the book 'A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America' by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff.

Kirk Ellis has come on board to write the particular show, and Emmy-winning director Tim Van Patten will helm it. It is reported that the untitled series will tell the story of one of the greatest gambles of Franklin's storied life: At age 70, and with no diplomatic training, he convinced France's absolute monarchy to underwrite America's experiment in democracy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022