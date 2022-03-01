Michael Douglas to play Benjamin Franklin in new project

Veteran star Michael Douglas will be seen playing the role of U.S. founding father and scientist Benjamin Franklin in a new series for Apple. According to Variety, the upcoming project is based on the book 'A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America' by Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff.

Kirk Ellis has come on board to write the particular show, and Emmy-winning director Tim Van Patten will helm it. It is reported that the untitled series will tell the story of one of the greatest gambles of Franklin's storied life: At age 70, and with no diplomatic training, he convinced France's absolute monarchy to underwrite America's experiment in democracy. (ANI)

