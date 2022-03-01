Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2022 09:22 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 09:22 IST
‘Adipurush’ to globally release in Jan 2023
Filmmaker Om Raut’s magnum opus “Adipurush” will arrive in theatres in 3D on January 12, 2023, the makers announced Tuesday.

The multilingual period saga, which is being touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The film was previously scheduled to be released on August 11, 2022.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the team announced the new release date of “Adipurush” via social media.

“#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023,” Prabhas wrote on Instagram.

Also starring Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, “Adipurush” is Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”.

“Adipurush” is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

