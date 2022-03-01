Odisha sand artist creates Lord Shiva sculpture adorned with 23,000 rudraksha beads
Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sculpture of Lord Shiva adorned with 23,436 rudraksha beads on Puri beach on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.He erected the nine-foot-high and 18-ft-wide installation on Monday, with the message we pray for peace amid the war in Ukraine.Pattnaik said he used 12 tonnes of sand to complete the artwork in six hours.
- Country:
- India
Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sculpture of Lord Shiva adorned with 23,436 rudraksha beads on Puri beach on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.
He erected the nine-foot-high and 18-ft-wide installation on Monday, with the message ''we pray for peace'' amid the war in Ukraine.
Pattnaik said he used 12 tonnes of sand to complete the artwork in six hours. He used rudraksha beads on his installation for the first time.
''A war is going on. We pray to Lord Shiva for global peace,'' he said in a statement.
Earlier, Pattnaik had used vegetables and red roses to give a unique touch to his sand artworks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maha
- Shivaratri
- Odisha
- Ukraine
- Pattnaik
- Shiva
- Puri beach
- Sudarsan Pattnaik
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks wary on Ukraine warnings, oil climbs
FOREX-Ukraine tension reins in euro, drives rush to safe-havens
War, peace, stalemate? Week ahead may decide Ukraine's fate
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine