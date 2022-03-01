Rajinikanth conveys warm greetings to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on birthday

On Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's birthday, superstar Rajinikanth extended heartfelt wishes to him. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth wrote, "My heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin on his birthday today."

Prior to Stalin's birthday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, released DMK President's autobiography, titled 'Ungalil Oruvan' (One Among You). 'Ungalil Oruvan' pertains to the first 23 years of Stalin's life, till he was arrested in 1976. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)