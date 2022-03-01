Left Menu

Jennifer Coolidge's casting confirmed for ‘The White Lotus’ S2, production begins in Sicily

Actor Jennifer Coolidge will be coming back for the second season of HBOs hit series The White Lotus, the network has announced. Coolidge, whose performance as the drunk and troubled Tanya in season one of The White Lotus earned her nominations for Critics Choice, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards, is the only actor to return for the second season.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-03-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:19 IST
Jennifer Coolidge's casting confirmed for ‘The White Lotus’ S2, production begins in Sicily
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Jennifer Coolidge will be coming back for the second season of HBO's hit series ''The White Lotus'', the network has announced. According to Deadline, the upcoming season of the satire will consist of seven episodes and follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive Italian resort over the span of a week, similar to the format of the Hawai'i-set first season. Coolidge, whose performance as the drunk and troubled Tanya in season one of “The White Lotus” earned her nominations for Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards, is the only actor to return for the second season. Actors F Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall round out the cast.

The new season is currently being shot in San Domenico Palace in Taormina, as well as other locations in and around Sicily, Italy.

Mike White has penned the show and is directing “The White Lotus” season two. He also executive produces along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
3
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022