Jennifer Coolidge's casting confirmed for ‘The White Lotus’ S2, production begins in Sicily

Actor Jennifer Coolidge will be coming back for the second season of HBO's hit series ''The White Lotus'', the network has announced. According to Deadline, the upcoming season of the satire will consist of seven episodes and follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive Italian resort over the span of a week, similar to the format of the Hawai'i-set first season. Coolidge, whose performance as the drunk and troubled Tanya in season one of “The White Lotus” earned her nominations for Critics’ Choice, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards, is the only actor to return for the second season. Actors F Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe and Leo Woodall round out the cast.

The new season is currently being shot in San Domenico Palace in Taormina, as well as other locations in and around Sicily, Italy.

Mike White has penned the show and is directing “The White Lotus” season two. He also executive produces along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

