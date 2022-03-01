Dulquer Salmaan clocks 10 million followers on Instagram

Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Tuesday celebrated hitting the 10 million mark on Instagram and thanked his followers for their continued love.

The ''Kurup'' star took to the photo-video sharing platofrom and shared a note to mark the occasion.

''10M strong! Love to each and every single one of you that bear with my musings and posts. Do know that I obsessively go over every (heart, love praise emoticons) as well as the (disappointed emoticons). In gratitude to and for all of you! You are my oceans,'' the 35-year-old actor wrote. Salmaan will next be seen on the big screen in Tamil romantic-comedy ''Hey Sinamika''. The film, which also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, is scheduled to open in cinemas on Friday. The actor will also be seen in filmmaker R Balki's ''Chup: Revenge Of The Artist'', which marks his return to Hindi films after the 2019 romantic-comedy ''The Zoya Factor''.

