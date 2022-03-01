Left Menu

Sera Gamble to develop ‘Weetzie Bat’ series

You showrunner Sera Gamble is working on the series adaptation of American author Francesca Lia Blocks book Weetzie Bat for streaming platform Peacock.According to Variety, Gamble has penned the show and will also serve as executive producer.The story follows Weetzie, her best friend Dirk, and their found family as they traverse the sparkling, dangerous, secret world beneath the surface of 1980s Los Angeles.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 13:29 IST
''You'' showrunner Sera Gamble is working on the series adaptation of American author Francesca Lia Block's book ''Weetzie Bat'' for streaming platform Peacock.

According to Variety, Gamble has penned the show and will also serve as executive producer.

The story follows Weetzie, her best friend Dirk, and their found family as they traverse the sparkling, dangerous, secret world beneath the surface of 1980s Los Angeles. ''Weetzie faces the deepest heartbreaks of life with a spirit of hard-won optimism and an unfailing knack for finding the magic hidden inside the ordinary. Weetzie has discovered something amazing: magic is real, and it is hiding in plain sight in the city of Los Angeles. Now, if she can find it, she can use it to get what she’s always wanted: true love, a real home, and a happy family,'' the logline reads.

Stampede Ventures' Paul Shapiro, Greg Silverman, Startling Media's Vince Gerardis and Hope Rieser Farley are also executive producing. Chris Schelling, Liz Lippman of Stampede Ventures, and Block co-executive produce. UCP is the studio behind the project. ''Weetzie Bat'' marks Gamble's second collaboration with Peacock as she is also adapting the Caroline Kepnes' book ''Providence'' for the streamer.

