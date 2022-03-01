Left Menu

'He was so proud of this film' says Kushal Zaveri as Sushant's 'Sonchiriya' completes 3 years

'Pavitra Rishta' director Kushal Zaveri paid homage to his good friend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday, as the latter's critically acclaimed film 'Sonchiriya' clocked three years since its release.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:27 IST
'He was so proud of this film' says Kushal Zaveri as Sushant's 'Sonchiriya' completes 3 years
Poster of 'Sonchiriya' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Pavitra Rishta' director Kushal Zaveri paid homage to his good friend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday, as the latter's critically acclaimed film 'Sonchiriya' clocked three years since its release. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kushal shared a poster of the film and wrote a powerful caption, which celebrated Sushant and urged people to give the film a watch if they hadn't already.

The caption read, "3rd anniversary of #sonchiriya He was so proud of this film.. Please watch it if u haven't." The comments section was flooded with people showering love on the film, as well as Sushant.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput, a successful Bollywood actor, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Bandra, on June 14, 2020, and his death reignited the feud of actors coming in via nepotism and those who struggle their way to make it to the industry. Kushal was the director of 'Pavitra Rishta' (2009), the TV serial that made Sushant a household name. Sushant acted in the serial for two years, and then made his breakthrough debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che!' (2013), which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.

Coming back to 'Sonchiriya', it was a slow-burning thriller, based on the life of the dacoits of the Chambal district. It had an ensemble cast of Sushant, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others. Its dialogues are entirely in the Bundeli dialect. The film received critical acclaim but failed to perform at the box office. Sushant's last film was 'Dil Bechara' (2020), which was a remake of the cult film, 'The Fault in Our Stars' (2014). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022