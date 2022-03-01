'He was so proud of this film' says Kushal Zaveri as Sushant's 'Sonchiriya' completes 3 years

'Pavitra Rishta' director Kushal Zaveri paid homage to his good friend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Tuesday, as the latter's critically acclaimed film 'Sonchiriya' clocked three years since its release. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kushal shared a poster of the film and wrote a powerful caption, which celebrated Sushant and urged people to give the film a watch if they hadn't already.

The caption read, "3rd anniversary of #sonchiriya He was so proud of this film.. Please watch it if u haven't." The comments section was flooded with people showering love on the film, as well as Sushant.

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput, a successful Bollywood actor, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Bandra, on June 14, 2020, and his death reignited the feud of actors coming in via nepotism and those who struggle their way to make it to the industry. Kushal was the director of 'Pavitra Rishta' (2009), the TV serial that made Sushant a household name. Sushant acted in the serial for two years, and then made his breakthrough debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kai Po Che!' (2013), which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh.

Coming back to 'Sonchiriya', it was a slow-burning thriller, based on the life of the dacoits of the Chambal district. It had an ensemble cast of Sushant, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranveer Shorey, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others. Its dialogues are entirely in the Bundeli dialect. The film received critical acclaim but failed to perform at the box office. Sushant's last film was 'Dil Bechara' (2020), which was a remake of the cult film, 'The Fault in Our Stars' (2014). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)