Left Menu

Maha: Devotees allowed attend early morning & late night 'aarti' in Saibaba temple

We have just reverted to the earlier timings, she added.

PTI | Shirdi | Updated: 01-03-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 14:36 IST
Maha: Devotees allowed attend early morning & late night 'aarti' in Saibaba temple
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Saibaba temple trust in Shirdi has allowed devotees to attend the early morning and late-night special 'aartis' in the religious premises with effect from Tuesday, an official said.

The trust has also changed the timing of the early morning 'kakad aarti' from 4.30 am to 5.15 am and the late-night 'shejarti aarti' schedule from 10.30 pm to 10 pm.

In view of the COVID-19-induced night curbs from 11 pm to 5 am, devotees were not able to participate in these aartis and they had demanded that they be allowed to attend both the special prayer events, Bhagyashree Banayat, the CEO of the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust said.

Till 2008, the timings of the morning and evening aartis were 5.15 am and 10 pm, respectively, but later they were changed due to some reasons, she said. ''We have just reverted to the earlier timings,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022