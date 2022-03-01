Separatist leader says his forces aim to encircle Ukraine's Mariupol

A Russian-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said his forces aimed to encircle the Ukrainian port of Mariupol on Tuesday, RIA news agency said. "The task for today is to directly encircle Mariupol," it quoted Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin as saying in a television interview.

Earlier, the mayor of the city said it was under constant shelling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)