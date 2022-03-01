Left Menu

People throng temples in Punjab, Haryana on Mahashivratri

Devotees on Tuesday thronged temples across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to offer prayers on Mahashivratri.People started arriving at the temples from the morning to offer milk and fruits on the occasion, leading to long queues outside the shrines like the century-old Thaneshwar Mahadev temple and the Dukhbanjan Shiva temple in Haryanas Kurukshetra.Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his counterpart in Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar extended their greetings to the people.Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. Happy Maha Shivratri, Badal tweeted.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-03-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 15:29 IST
People throng temples in Punjab, Haryana on Mahashivratri
Happy Mahashivratri (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees on Tuesday thronged temples across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to offer prayers on Mahashivratri.

People started arriving at the temples from the morning to offer milk and fruits on the occasion, leading to long queues outside the shrines like the century-old Thaneshwar Mahadev temple and the Dukhbanjan Shiva temple in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his counterpart in Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar extended their greetings to the people.

''Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of #Mahashivratri. May this pious occasion bring you and your family peace, prosperity, good health and happiness,'' Channi said in a tweet.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also greeted people.

''On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I pray for everyone's wellbeing. May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. Happy Maha Shivratri,'' Badal tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022