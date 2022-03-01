People throng temples in Punjab, Haryana on Mahashivratri

Devotees on Tuesday thronged temples across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to offer prayers on Mahashivratri.

People started arriving at the temples from the morning to offer milk and fruits on the occasion, leading to long queues outside the shrines like the century-old Thaneshwar Mahadev temple and the Dukhbanjan Shiva temple in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his counterpart in Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar extended their greetings to the people.

''Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of #Mahashivratri. May this pious occasion bring you and your family peace, prosperity, good health and happiness,'' Channi said in a tweet.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also greeted people.

''On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, I pray for everyone's wellbeing. May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. Happy Maha Shivratri,'' Badal tweeted.

