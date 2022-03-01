Sunny Leone's 'Anamika' to premiere on MX Player in March

Actor Sunny Leone-led series ''Anamika'' is scheduled to release on MX Player on March 10, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

The action-thriller is directed by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and also features actors Sonnalli Seygall, Rahul Dev, Samir Soni, Shehzad Shaikh and Ayaz Khan.

''Anamika'' features Leone as a secret agent M gone rogue.

The official Twitter account of MX Player shared the trailer of the series along with its release date.

The show, which went in production in 2020, marks the first collaboration between the 40-year-old actor and Bhatt.

''Anamika'' is Leone's second collaboration with MX Player after series ''Bullets'', that came out last year.

