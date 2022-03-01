Kodi Smit-McPhee joins cast of Alfonso Cuaron's Apple series 'Disclaimer'

Golden Globe-winning actor Kodi Smit-McPhee has joined the cast of Apple TV Plus' upcoming series 'Disclaimer' created by Alfonso Cuaron. As per Deadline, the series will also feature Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Details with regard to the character Smit-McPhee is playing have not been disclosed yet.

Oscar-winner Cuaron is writing, directing and executive producing his first-ever series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. In it, Blanchett will play Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past, one that reveals her darkest secret.

Cuaron's Esperanto Filmoj is producing with Anonymous Content, with Blanchett, Cuaron, Esperanto Filmoj's Gabriela Rodriguez, Anonymous Content's David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and the late Steve Golin executive producing. Oscar-winning DP Emmanuel Lubezki will lens the project in concert with Oscar nominee Bruno Delbonnel.

Smit-McPhee this year landed his first Oscar nomination, along with BAFTA, Critics' Choice and SAG Award nominations and a Golden Globe, for his turn opposite Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons in Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog'. The actor is also known for his turn as Kurt Wagner (aka Nightcrawler) in the 'X-Men' films and has appeared in such titles as 'Dolemite Is My Name', 'Slow West', 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes', 'All the Wilderness', 'A Birder's Guide to Everything', 'ParaNorman' and 'Let Me In'.

His TV credits include Paramount Plus' 'Interrogation' and Nine Network Australia's miniseries 'Gallipoli'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)