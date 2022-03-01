Left Menu

Kodi Smit-McPhee joins cast of Alfonso Cuaron's Apple series 'Disclaimer'

Golden Globe-winning actor Kodi Smit-McPhee has joined the cast of Apple TV Plus' upcoming series 'Disclaimer' created by Alfonso Cuaron.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:51 IST
Kodi Smit-McPhee joins cast of Alfonso Cuaron's Apple series 'Disclaimer'
Kodi Smit-McPhee (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Golden Globe-winning actor Kodi Smit-McPhee has joined the cast of Apple TV Plus' upcoming series 'Disclaimer' created by Alfonso Cuaron. As per Deadline, the series will also feature Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline. Details with regard to the character Smit-McPhee is playing have not been disclosed yet.

Oscar-winner Cuaron is writing, directing and executive producing his first-ever series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. In it, Blanchett will play Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past, one that reveals her darkest secret.

Cuaron's Esperanto Filmoj is producing with Anonymous Content, with Blanchett, Cuaron, Esperanto Filmoj's Gabriela Rodriguez, Anonymous Content's David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and the late Steve Golin executive producing. Oscar-winning DP Emmanuel Lubezki will lens the project in concert with Oscar nominee Bruno Delbonnel.

Smit-McPhee this year landed his first Oscar nomination, along with BAFTA, Critics' Choice and SAG Award nominations and a Golden Globe, for his turn opposite Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons in Jane Campion's 'The Power of the Dog'. The actor is also known for his turn as Kurt Wagner (aka Nightcrawler) in the 'X-Men' films and has appeared in such titles as 'Dolemite Is My Name', 'Slow West', 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes', 'All the Wilderness', 'A Birder's Guide to Everything', 'ParaNorman' and 'Let Me In'.

His TV credits include Paramount Plus' 'Interrogation' and Nine Network Australia's miniseries 'Gallipoli'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022