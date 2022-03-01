Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty announces her next movie 'Sukhee'

Actor Shilpa Shetty, on Tuesday, announced her new film titled 'Sukhee'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:55 IST
Shilpa Shetty announces her next movie 'Sukhee'
Poster of the film (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shilpa Shetty, on Tuesday, announced her new film titled 'Sukhee'. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the poster of the film and wrote, "Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms! Directed by @random_amusements."

Going by the poster, the project appears to be a female-centric film starring Shilpa in the lead role. Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series have joined hands to produce the film. Vikram, the founder of Abundantia Entertainment is known for producing strong female-centric films like 'Sherni', 'Shakuntala Devi', and more.

The upcoming film will be helmed by Sonal Joshi, who has earlier served as an assistant director on films like, 'Dhoom 3' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' among others. For the unversed, Shilpa recently made her comeback to the silver screen after a gap of many years with the comedy-drama 'Hungama 2'.

Shilpa can be currently seen as a judge on the show 'India's Got Talent' with veteran actor Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah and writer Manoj Muntashir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022