Shilpa Shetty announces next film 'Sukhee'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 17:58 IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday announced her next feature film ''Sukhee''.

The movie, to be directed by Sonal Joshi, is backed by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series. Shetty, 46, took to Instagram and shared the film's poster. ''Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms. Directed by @random_amusements,'' the actor wrote.

Shetty was last seen in ''Hungama 2'' (2021), which marked her return to the screen after ''Apne'' in 2007.

The actor will next be seen in the action romantic comedy ''Nikamma'', co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Details about ''Sukhee'' are still under wraps.

