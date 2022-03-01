Left Menu

Kodi Smit-McPhee joins Alfonso Cuaron's Apple series 'Disclaimer'

Blanchett, Cuaron, Esperanto Filmojs Gabriela Rodriguez, Anonymous Contents David Levine, and Dawn Olmstead are executive producing.Details about Smit-McPhees character are still under wraps.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-03-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 18:42 IST
Kodi Smit-McPhee joins Alfonso Cuaron's Apple series 'Disclaimer'
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar nominated ''The Power of the Dog'' actor Kodi Smit-McPhee is the latest addition to the cast of celebrated filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron's series ''Disclaimer''. The actor will star opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in the Apple TV Plus show.

According to Deadline, Oscar winner Cuaron is writing, directing and executive producing the series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight.

''Disclaimer'' will feature Blanchett in the role of Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. ''When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realise she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past, one that reveals her darkest secret,'' the plotline reads.

Cuaron's Esperanto Filmoj banner is producing the show along with Anonymous Content. Blanchett, Cuaron, Esperanto Filmoj's Gabriela Rodriguez, Anonymous Content’s David Levine, and Dawn Olmstead are executive producing.

Details about Smit-McPhee's character are still under wraps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine denies that Russia controls Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
4
Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US, allies

Russian President Putin signs decree on special economic measures against US...

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022