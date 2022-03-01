Bhagyashree, Himalay Dassani share screen space together after 30 years with 'Smart Jodi'

Saturday night witnessed the launch of a unique and entertaining reality show in India titled 'Smart Jodi', featuring varied celebrity couples as contestants. One of the biggest highlights of the new reality show 'Smart Jodi' is witnessing veteran actor Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani together on screen again after 30 years.

Having worked in films like 'Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul', 'Paayal' and 'Tyagi' in 1992, after three decades the couple has gotten together on screen again, featuring the same chemistry that they shared years ago. The first of the show launched with a bang, presenting Bhagyashree's nostalgic performance on Maine Pyaar Kiya's song 'Dil Deewana'. Offering insights into the love story of Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani, the show presented fun-filled moments revealing some interesting stories.

Talking about being a part of the show Himalay said, "It is overwhelming to see the kind of love audience continues to give to our jodi on screen. It has been 30 years since we faced the camera as a couple, coming together again especially for a show that celebrates the love and companionship we share is really exciting. I am looking forward to this journey that we have begun." The couple who got married in 1990 share two children, son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani. Abhimanyu made his feature film debut with Vasan Bala's action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in 2018. In 2020, he signed to play the lead in comedy-drama 'Aankh Micholi' alongside Mrunal Thakur.

He recently played the male lead in the rom-com 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' with Sanya Malhotra released on Netflix. He has also wrapped up 'Nikamma' with Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia which are scheduled to release by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, Avantika recently made her acting debut with 'Mithya', a psychological thriller drama web series streaming on OTT platform ZEE5. (ANI)

