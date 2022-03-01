Queen resumes virtual meetings after COVID

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II hosted two virtual engagements on Tuesday, just over a week after she tested positive for coronavirus and cancelled a few meetings as she recovered from mild cold-like symptoms.

The 95-year-old monarch began her day by receiving Carles Jordana Madero, who presented his Letters of Credence as the new Ambassador from the Principality of Andorra. She also received Kedella Younous Hamidi, virtually, who presented his Letters of Credence as the new Ambassador from the Republic of Chad.

“Today the Queen held audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The presentation of Letters of Credence by envoys from different parts of the world is usually an in-person grand affair at the palace but it has taken on a virtual form over the course of the pandemic.

The palace confirmed that the Queen will also be taking part in some private engagements following the official ones on Tuesday. Indications are that she has recovered from her COVID-19 symptoms.

The monarch, who has been based at Windsor Castle for most of the pandemic period, had tested positive for COVID on February 20 and forced to cancel planned events due to a lingering cold. Buckingham Palace had said that she was carrying out ''light duties'', which mostly involves the reading of state papers.

She had also held her weekly audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone call at the middle of last week.

Celebrations for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne – a milestone reached on February 6 – formally begin in June.

