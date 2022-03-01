Left Menu

Sunny Deol reminisces 'countless memories' he made in dad Dharmendra's first vintage car

Taking a walk down memory lane, actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday reminisced the countless memories he made in his father- veteran superstar Dharmendra's first vintage car.

Sunny Deol (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking a walk down memory lane, actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday reminisced the countless memories he made in his father- veteran superstar Dharmendra's first vintage car. Taking to his Instagram handle, Deol shared a black and white picture featuring himself posing in his dad Dharmendra's first vintage car.

"It's been a wild ride.. With my dad's vintage Fiat, the first car he ever bought and the countless memories I made in them," he captioned the post. Several fans and fellow celebrity followers chimed into the comments section and showered love for the actor.

Sunny Deol's younger brother Bobby Deol also left a string of fire emoticons in the comments section. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol is currently set for the release of the much-awaited film 'Gadar 2', which is a sequel to the 2001 action film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

