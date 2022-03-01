'Full of bitter sweet memories': Bhumi Pednekar marks 3 years of 'Sonchiriya'

Left Menu

Actor Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating the third anniversary of her 2019 action-drama 'Sonchiriya' that also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role.

Updated: 01-03-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 20:48 IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating the third anniversary of her 2019 action-drama 'Sonchiriya' that also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi shared a reel video compiled of behind the scene snippets from the movie.

Sharing the video, Bhumi said that 'Sonchiriya' uplifted her as an actor and a human. "Full of bitter sweet memories. Some that make me tear up even today. Thankyou @abhishekchaubey and the entire team for this," Bhumi captioned the post adding a special shout out to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who played the lead role in the movie.

"Always in my heart Sushant," she added in the caption. 'Sonchiriya', was a slow-burning thriller, based on the life of the dacoits of the Chambal district. It had an ensemble cast of Bhumi, Sushant, Manoj Bajpayee, and Ranveer Shorey, among others. Its dialogues are entirely in the Bundeli dialect.

The film received critical acclaim but failed to perform at the box office. (ANI)

