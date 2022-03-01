'The Kardashians' new teaser reveals family's major moments over last year

It's happening! The Kardashians-Jenners are coming back with their new reality show 'The Kardashians' premiering on Hulu, this April. Starring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, a new trailer for Hulu's 'The Kardashians' was released on Monday night featuring more exciting snippets of the famous family, as per People magazine.

"You guys it's happening," Kris is seen announcing on her cell phone as the phrase, "They're back and better than ever," is shown. Kourtney's fiance, Travis Barker, also makes multiple appearances in the teaser, which includes a special moment of the family toasting the newly engaged couple and references the multiple "transformations" that took place "over the last year."

"Oh my God, are you dying? Are you dying? I'm dying," someone could be seen telling Kim over speakerphone at one point in the clip. The streaming platform released the first official trailer for 'The Kardashians' earlier this month, which included footage of Kim preparing to host 'Saturday Night Live' and highlights from Kourtney's engagement to Barker in October.

"The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives," a synopsis for the show reads, as per People magazine. "Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight," the synopsis concludes.

The family wrapped E!'s 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' last summer, and 'The Kardashians' will pick up where it cameras left off, with Kim pursuing her dreams to be an attorney all while running her businesses and raising her four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West. The beauty mogul filed for divorce with Kanye last February and in December requested to be declared legally single. The mother of four has also been dating 'SNL' star Pete Davidson, whom she was first romantically linked to in October.

As per People magazine, there was no mention of Kanye or their pending divorce in either trailer. Meanwhile, Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson recently confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, the woman suing him for child support and other pregnancy-related fees.

He apologized to Khloe, whom he was publicly dating during the time he admitted to sleeping with Nichols. Khloe and Thompson had an on-and-off relationship for years before splitting most recently last June. The duo shares a 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. Kylie and Travis Scott also welcomed their second child together, Wolf Webster, on February 2. They are also parents to four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The family previously starred in E!'s long-running hit reality show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which premiered in 2007. They announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020 and three months later, in December 2020, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories, as per People magazine.

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' concluded after 20 seasons in June 2021. A two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen aired after the series finale. Meanwhile, 'The Kardashians' will premiere on April 14 on Hulu. New episodes will air every Thursday, as per the outlet. (ANI)

