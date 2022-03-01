Left Menu

The Killers cancels shows in Moscow amid Russian-Ukraine crisis

American rock band The Killers have withdrawn their participation from their upcoming performance in Moscow, due to the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 21:58 IST
The Killers cancels shows in Moscow amid Russian-Ukraine crisis
The Killers group (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American rock band The Killers have withdrawn their participation from their upcoming performance in Moscow, due to the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine. An insider told TMZ that The Killers will no longer be playing in the Park Live Festival which is set for July in the Russian capital.

The international music festival is held every summer in Moscow, and it usually draws huge crowds and big-name bands from across the globe. This year's lineup includes acts like My Chemical Romance, Sum 41, Gorillaz, Deftones, Iggy Pop, Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit.

Recently singer-songwriter Louis Tomlinson has also cancelled his tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

