1,381-metre-long chadar offered on 367 'Urs' of Shah Jahan at Taj Mahal

A 1,381-metre-long chadar was offered on the last day of the 367 ''Urs'' of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan at his grave on the Taj Mahal premises on Tuesday.

The three-day ''Urs'' began on Sunday. The 'Hindustani Satrangi chadar' became the centre of attraction for tourists as it was brought into the monument and taken towards the mausoleum.

Entry into the Taj Mahal was free throughout the day on Tuesday. On Sunday and Monday, entry was made free after 2 pm.

''The length of the 'Hindustani Satrangi chadar' is 1,381 metres. The name represents the unity and love among all faiths, Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Jains and others,'' Haji Tahir Uddin Tahar (78), president of the Khuddam-e-Roza committee, told PTI.

''We started bringing the chadar from the Hanuman temple near the Taj Mahal and offered it on the grave of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. People of all faiths help in stitching and decorating the chadar and offer it together,'' he added.

''My grandparents had begun this tradition of 'chadar poshi' (offering of the chadar), but when I took on the tradition, I asked for everybody in the locality to contribute. I have been associated with it for 20 years. I have been offering the chadar with the support of local people of all religions,'' Tahar said.

Rakesh Bhardwaj, who had contributed in stitching of the chadar, said, ''I have been associated with this tradition for a long time. I stitch the chadar and also check for torn or dirty pieces of cloth. I replace them and sprinkle holy water of the River Ganga on it.'' Johny Modwani (47), a resident of the area, said, ''We all help to make the chadar and then we offer it on the graves of emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaz. The colours of the 'chadar' represent Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, Christians and others.'' PTI COR IJT

