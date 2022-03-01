Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly introduce fans to their new feline friend

Left Menu

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just added a new member to their family!

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:12 IST
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly with their new pet Whiskey (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly just added a new member to their family! The recently engaged couple introduced Whiskey, their new cat, to their fans on Instagram.

The black and brown furry pet made its first appearance on Machine Gun Kelly's Instagram on Monday, February 28, in a post that was captioned, "welcome Whiskey to the gang." Whiskey posed next to the stars, who wore matching leopard print outfits.

The 'emo girl' singer shared various candids of Whiskey, from big yawns on the cat tree and sitting in Kelly's lap to falling asleep in their bed. Fans flooded the comments, gushing over the new furry member.

One fan wrote, "OMG ADORABLE" while another asked for "more kitty content for us in the future." Whiskey will be joining the family alongside Megan's children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green--Bodhi Ransom Green, 8, Journey River Green, 5, and Noah Shannon Green, 9--and MGK's daughter with ex Emma Cannon--Casie Colson Baker, 12.

For the unversed, Kelly proposed to Fox star on January 11 in Puerto Rico at the same spot where they first fell in love. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

