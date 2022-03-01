Cannes film festival bans Russia delegations from 2022 event
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-03-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 22:30 IST
- Country:
- France
The Cannes film festival said in a statement on Tuesday that it would ban official Russian delegations from its 2022 festival unless the Ukraine conflict ends.
It added that the festival will only admit official Russian delegations if the Ukraine conflict ends in a manner acceptable to the Ukrainian people.
