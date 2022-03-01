Farhan Akhtar, Onir condemn death of Indian student in Ukraine

Film celebrities Farhan Akhtar, Onir and Sudhir Mishra among others mourned the demise of Indian student, Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, who was killed on Tuesday in an attack in a city in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a military operation in eastern Ukraine on February 24, stating that it was aimed at demilitarisation of Ukraine and added that they do not plan to occupy Ukraine. Amid the growing escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine, an Indian student named Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a native of Chalageri in Karnataka's Haveri district, was today killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of the war-hit country on Tuesday morning.

The Ministry of External Affairs shared the news via Twitter and said they are in touch with the family of the student.

''With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning,'' the tweet read.

Akhtar took to Twitter and wrote he feels terrible for the family but hoped other citizens can be brought back to the country safely.

''An Indian student is now a casualty of the Ukraine invasion... feel terrible for the family... deepest condolences.. hope we can get all our citizens home safe and soon''.

Expressing his anger, Mishra said Naveen's statue should be put in front of the Russian embassy and said that his heart went out to his family. ''They should put a statue of his in front of the Russian Embassy. So so unnecessary . Can’t imagine what his parents must be feeling,'' Mishra tweeted. Onir too expressed his disappointment over the news. ''Will India still please the Russians,'' Onir said, while commenting on a tweet of Nasir Khuehami National Spokesperson of JKS Student association.

South actor Adivi Sesh said it is ''heartbreaking'' to read about Naveen's death. ''Heartbreaking to read that one of our own, Naveen Shekharappa- a student from Karnataka, has died in This horrific war. Can’t imagine what his family must be going through. Can’t imagine what #Ukraine is going through,'' Sesh said.

Actor Swara Bhasker wrote, ''Heartbreaking.'' Actor Richa Chaddha and comedian-actor Vir Das retweeted the news about Naveen. A number of Indians are still stranded in Kharkiv where Russia has launched a major military offensive.

The MEA had also said the Foreign Secretary is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for ''urgent safe passage'' to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones.

