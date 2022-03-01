Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer untitled movie to release on Holi 2023
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer untitled film has been pushed from its Republic day 2023 release and will now open in cinemas in March, next year.
- Country:
- India
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer untitled film has been pushed from its Republic day 2023 release and will now open in cinemas in March, next year. The project, reportedly a romantic-comedy, has been helmed and produced by Luv Ranjan, best known for the “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” franchise and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”.
The official Twitter account of Luv Films posted the update.
''Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor and @ShraddhaKapoor will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! ''Produced by @luv_ranjan and @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar @LuvFilms @TSeries,'' the tweet read.
The film, which was announced in 2019, has been pushed multiple times in the past. The yet-untitled project marks the first collaboration of Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor, who will reportedly play Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen parents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Twitter adds Paytm as one of payment gateway for Tips transaction
Twitter might be testing a way to let you untag from threads
Cartoon posted by Guj unit of BJP after Ahmedabad blasts case verdict causes row, Twitter removes it
'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' director Luv Ranjan ties the knot with Alisha Vaid in Agra
Cartoon on Ahmedabad blasts case verdict not against any religion: BJP; Cong hails its removal by Twitter