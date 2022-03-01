Left Menu

On Mahashivratri, Ujjain sets new record by lighting over 11.7 lakh oil lamps

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:01 IST
The Madhya Pradesh Government on Tuesday set a new Guinness world record of 'largest display of oil lamps' by lighting more than 11.71 lakh lamps in Ujjain as part of the Mahashivratri celebrations.

The city thus broke the record set in Ayodhya last year, officials said.

Ujjain is home to Mahakaleshwar, one of the 12 jyotirlingas associated with Shiva.

The state government's culture department hosted a grand event called 'Shiv Jyoti Arpanam' in Ujjain, which was executed by the city administration, officials said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present on the occasion.

“You have not only created a record by lighting 11,71,878 lamps, but also written the history of this holy occasion in golden letters,” Chouhan said in a tweet accompanied by a picture while accepting the certificate from Guinness World Records officials.

District collector Ashish Singh said Ujjain broke the record of 9.41 lakh lamps set in Ayodhya last November.

More than 11.71 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) were lit simultaneously at Ramghat, Datt Akhara, Narsingh Ghat, Guru Nanak Ghat and Sunhari Ghat.

Over 17,000 volunteers participated in the event.

The city administration took special care to ensure that the event was eco-friendly and achieved the 'zero waste' goal, officials claimed.

The eco-friendly steps taken by the administration included the use of volunteer identity cards made from recycled paper, use of paper matchboxes for lighting the lamps and candles, and that of biodegradable cutlery and plates for food and drink, they said. The earthen lamps will be later reused to make idols, pots, kulhads (tea cups) among other things. Oil bottles too will be recycled, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

