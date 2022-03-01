Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Luv Ranjan's movie release date moved to March 2023

The release date for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming yet to be titled film, which will be helmed by Luv Ranjan, has been pushed further from Republic Day 2023 to March 8, 2023.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:26 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Luv Ranjan's movie release date moved to March 2023
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The release date for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming yet to be titled film, which will be helmed by Luv Ranjan, has been pushed further from Republic Day 2023 to March 8, 2023. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Twitter handle.

"RANBIR - SHRADDHA: HOLI 2023 RELEASE FINALISED... #LuvRanjan's next film - not titled yet - to release in cinemas on [Wed] 8 March 2023 #Holi... Stars #RanbirKapoor and #ShraddhaKapoor... Produced by #LuvRanjan and #AnkurGarg... #BhushanKumar presentation," he said. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the movie will also feature veteran actor Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor.

The movie was announced in December 2019. However, the shooting and its release kept getting postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With this untitled film, Ranbir and Shraddha will be sharing the screen space for the first time. The film also marks their first collaboration with Luv Ranjan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
3
Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

Nokia pioneering distributed massive MIMO with AT&T

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emptied ahead of mass COVID testing; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader calls for calm, after supermarkets emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022