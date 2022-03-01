Left Menu

Maha: Osmanabad woman waiting for message from her daughter in Kyiv

Kalinda Thite, a resident of Maharashtras Osmanabad district, has lost contact with her daughter Nikita who is stranded in Ukraines capital Kyiv, she told PTI on Tuesday night.She last received a message from Nikita two days ago, said Kalinda, a teacher by profession.Nikita is a fourth-year MBBS student at Lugansk State Medical College, 830 km away from Kyiv, she said.Nikita had to attend online classes so she stayed in Kyiv with her friends in a rented apartment.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 01-03-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 23:55 IST
''Nikita had to attend online classes so she stayed in Kyiv with her friends in a rented apartment. She was shifted to a bunker when Russian attacks started. I received her last message a couple of days back that she was safe and the Embassy is going to evacuate her from the bunker where she is staying with her friends. She shared her location on WhatsApp.... now I am unable to contact her friends too,'' Thite added.

