'Squid Game' stars Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon express happiness over SAG Awards 2022 wins

South Korean show 'Squid Game' was showered with numerous awards at the recently conducted SAG Awards ceremony.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 02-03-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 12:48 IST
Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], March 2 (ANI/Global Economic): South Korean show 'Squid Game' was showered with numerous awards at the recently conducted SAG Awards ceremony. Actor Lee Jung-jae, who is the main protagonist of the hit Netflix series, won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award. Jung Ho-yeon, too, bagged her first SAG Award in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor.

Elated to receive the prestigious trophy, Lee Jung-Jae said, "Thank you so much. This is truly huge that it's happened to me. I appreciate global fans for your love for 'Squid Game'." Jung Ho-yeon also expressed her happiness over receiving the award.

"I have seen many actors on the screen and dreamed of becoming an actor. This is the big honour to me that I am standing here," she said. In the Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV series category, 'Squid Game' emerged victorious leaving 'Mare of Easttown', 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' 'Loki' and 'Cobra Kai' behind.

Created and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, 'Squid Game' revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial debt, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win a prize money of 45.6 billion. It has become the most-watched drama on Netflix, with more than 111 million subscribers, in 17 days since its release last year. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

