Purva Ranga theatre fest

Purva Ranga, a week-long national theatre festival, has started at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar.

Eminent theatre personality Ananta Mohapatra inaugurated the 11th edition of the event on Tuesday evening.

The first day was kicked off with an Odia play named 'Biplabi Krutibas', written by Parsuram Harichandan and directed by Haren Sahoo.

The event is being organised by the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi (OSNA) in collaboration with the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture.

''The festival started in 2012 and was conducted even in the last two years,'' OSNA secretary Prabodh Rath said.

On Wednesday, a Bengali play named 'Dharmashok' will be staged. The following three days will see plays in the Hindi language that will be performed by teams from Bhopal, Patna and Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The festival will be wrapped up next Monday with 'Mu Chakara Kahuchi', an Odisha play that will be directed by Dinesh Das. All the play will be staged from 6.30 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)