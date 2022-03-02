Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:12 IST
Shoot of Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' complete
It's a wrap on the upcoming Tamil film ''Vikram'' featuring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, director Lokesh Kanagaraj said Wednesday.

Touted as a high-octane action drama, the movie is produced by Haasan's banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Kanagaraj shared the news about finishing the shoot of the movie through a video posted on social media.

The director of the film also thanked the cast and crew for their contribution towards ''Vikram''.

''After 110 days of shoot it's a WRAP Thanx to the entire cast and crew for the EXTRAORDINARY effort! @ikamalhaasan @VijaySethuOffl #FahadhFaasil @anirudhofficial #VIKRAM (sic)'' Kanagaraj wrote.

Haasan, who had started shooting for the film last July, recently shared that he has exited the reality TV series ''Bigg Boss Ultimate'' as its host owing to scheduling conflicts with the project.

''Vikram'' is expected to be released this year.

