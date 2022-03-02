Left Menu

Varun Tej's 'Ghani' to release in theatres on April 8

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 13:54 IST
Varun Tej's 'Ghani' to release in theatres on April 8
  • Country:
  • India

Varun Tej-starrer ''Ghani'' is now set to arrive in theatres on April 8, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The Telugu language sports-drama was earlier supposed to be released on February 25 and face off with Pawan Kalyan-starrer ''Bheemla Nayak''.

Production banner Renaissance Pictures shared the update about the film's new release date on their official Twitter handle.

''Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej's #Ghani is all set to hit the screens on APRIL 8th! #GhaniFromApril8th @IamJagguBhai @nimmaupendra @SunielVShetty @saieemmanjrekar @dir_kiran @MusicThaman @george_dop @sidhu_mudda @Bobbyallu @adityamusic,'' the tweet read.

''Ghani'' is helmed by first-time director Kiran Korrapati and co-produced by Allu Bobby Company.

Saiee M Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra also star in the film.

The release of ''Ghani'' has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022