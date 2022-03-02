Varun Tej's 'Ghani' to release in theatres on April 8
- Country:
- India
Varun Tej-starrer ''Ghani'' is now set to arrive in theatres on April 8, the makers announced on Wednesday.
The Telugu language sports-drama was earlier supposed to be released on February 25 and face off with Pawan Kalyan-starrer ''Bheemla Nayak''.
Production banner Renaissance Pictures shared the update about the film's new release date on their official Twitter handle.
''Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej's #Ghani is all set to hit the screens on APRIL 8th! #GhaniFromApril8th @IamJagguBhai @nimmaupendra @SunielVShetty @saieemmanjrekar @dir_kiran @MusicThaman @george_dop @sidhu_mudda @Bobbyallu @adityamusic,'' the tweet read.
''Ghani'' is helmed by first-time director Kiran Korrapati and co-produced by Allu Bobby Company.
Saiee M Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra also star in the film.
The release of ''Ghani'' has been postponed multiple times in the past owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)