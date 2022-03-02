Aashiq Abu on film with Shah Rukh Khan: We are working on it, but it'll take some time

Acclaimed filmmaker Aashiq Abu on Wednesday confirmed that he is in talks with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for a project and the film is in ''early stages'' of development.

Speculation about a possible collaboration between Khan and Abu began when a selfie of the duo went viral in 2019.

Abu, the director behind some of the most acclaimed Malayalam films like ''Mayanadi'', ''Virus'' and ''22 Female Kottayam'', had visited Khan in Mumbai along with his frequent collaborator and renowned writer Syam Pushkaran.

Abu, who is gearing up for the release of his Malayalam film ''Naradan'', said the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed ahead the schedules of all the parties involved with the project featuring Khan.

''Everyone involved with the project is excited but the pandemic has shuffled a lot of things, for Mr Khan and for us also. The idea will take sometime to develop, we can't just come (together) and do a film. It should be something good,'' the 43-year-old director told PTI in an interaction here.

Abu said Pushkaran is currently working on the film's script but the writer is also busy with his previous commitments.

''We are working on the same idea that we had pitched him (Khan) but it needs sometime to develop and write the screenplay. It isn't the time to announce, because it is in an early stage. We are working on it and are really excited. We are looking forward to it,'' he added.

Abu, however, said it is too early to reveal any more details about the project.

Khan will return to the movies after over four years with ''Pathaan''. Production banner Yash Raj Films on Wednesday announced that the ''high-octane spy thriller'' will be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Abu's latest release ''Naradan'' is headlined by ''Minnal Murali'' star Tovino Thomas and Anna Ben, best known for her work in ''Kumbalangi Nights'' and ''Kappela''.

The thriller, produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla, Rima Kallingal and Abu and written by Unni R, will hit the theatres on March 3.

