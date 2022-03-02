BACARDI NH7 Weekender festival returns to on-ground format, to be held in Pune this month

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI)The 2022 edition of BACARDI NH7 Weekender will be held in the physical form in Pune later this month, esports company NODWIN Gaming and BACARDI said on Wednesday.

The event, billed as ''India’s multi-genre music, comedy, and gaming festival'', was held virtually in 2020.

This year, BACARDI NH7 Weekender will be back with multiple stages, the signature ferris wheel, a specially curated food and drinking experience, interactive brand engagement spaces and live performances, a press release issued on behalf of the organisers stated.

The line-up will include Indian musicians and comedians who will perform at Mahalaxmi Lawns in Pune on March 26 and 27.

The artists’ line-up includes independent or homegrown artists such as Abdon Mech, Ankur Tewari, Anu Menon, Azeem Banatwalla, Kayan Live, Kayoben, LOJAL, Mary Kali, Neeti Palta, Osho Jain, Parekh & Singh, Prateek Kuhad, Raja Kumari Live, Ranj x Clifr, Samar Mehdi, Sapan Verma, Seedhe Maut, Shantanu Pandit, Sumukhi Suresh, Taba Chake, The Yellow Diary, T.iLL APES, Urooj Ashfaq, When Chai Met Toast and Yung Raja, among others. Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, NODWIN Gaming, said their aim is to unite people through music, comedy, food and art.

He also said the purpose behind BACARDI NH7 Weekender is about giving the audience a chance to create long-lasting memories.

“We are excited to bring that experience back on the ground where fans of the artists and the festival can experience that electric energy together again. Our aim is to unite people through music, comedy, food, art & this year, even gaming, bringing together different cultures at the festival and allowing fans to do what makes them happy again. We’ve also pulled all stops to ensure that our audiences are completely worry-free as soon as you step into the venue,” Rathee said in a statement.

Sameeksha Uniyal, Consumer Marketing Lead, Brand BACARDI, India and South East Asia said they are thrilled to bring BACARDI NH7 Weekender back on-ground for the audiences this year.

“Our aim has always been to elevate our consumer experiences to help them be themselves and do what moves them. With this year's event, we strive to keep that spirit alive and introduce newer avenues for our audiences. We not only have an exciting line-up, but we are geared to bring back the vibe and feeling of being a part of a community,” Uniyal added.

NODWIN Gaming and BACARDI are also likely to organise the BACARDI NH7 Weekender City takeover in 11 Indian cities, including Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Shillong, Kolkata, where the audience can experience the festival in their local pubs and hubs through an intersection of music, art, and culture starting March 11, 2022, the release stated.

