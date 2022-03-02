Oscar-nominated film ‘The Worst Person In The World’ to release on MUBI in May

“The Worst Person In The World”, the acclaimed Norwegian language film directed by Joachim Trier, is set to release exclusively on the streamer MUBI on May 13.

Described as ''a wistful and subversive romantic drama about the quest for love and meaning in contemporary Oslo'', the film is nominated at the 2022 Academy Awards in best international feature film and best original screenplay categories.

''The Worst Person In The World'' is also nominated for a BAFTA in Film Not In The English Language category, with lead star Renate Reinsve vying for a leading actress BAFTA.

According to a press release from MUBI, the film revolves around Julie (Reinsve), a vibrant and impulsive young woman who, on the verge of turning thirty, is faced with a series of choices that force her to continually reinvent and pursue new perspectives on her life.

''Over the course of several years, Julie navigates multiple love affairs, existential uncertainty and career dissatisfaction as she slowly starts to decide what she wants to do, who she wants to be with, and ultimately who she wants to become,'' reads the official synopsis.

On Wednesday, MUBI also released the new trailer and poster of ''The Worst Person In The World'', which was released theatrically in France and Norway in October 2021 and in Sweden in the next month.

It is the third film in Trier's Oslo Trilogy, following ''Reprise'' (2006) and 2011's ''Oslo, 31 August'', also starring Reinsve.

While the BAFTA awards will be held on March 13, the Academy Awards will take place on March 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)