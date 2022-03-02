Left Menu

Randeep Hooda undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai

Actor Randeep Hooda is currently undergoing knee surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 17:58 IST
Randeep Hooda undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai
Actor Randeep Hooda is currently undergoing knee surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Randeep suffered a knee injury last month while performing one of the scenes on the sets of 'Inspector Avinash', and now as per a source, he was admitted to the hospital on March 1 for treatment.

However, Randeep has not shared any details about his injury on his social media handles yet. Speaking of his project 'Inspector Avinash', it is a crime thriller show directed by Neeraj Pathak of Sunny Deol-starrer 'Bhaiji Superhit' fame. (ANI)

