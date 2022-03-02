Left Menu

Rakul Preet Singh pens adorable birthday wish for her 'role model'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has penned an adorable birthday wish for her father, Kulvinder Singh, whom she calls her 'inspiration and role model'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:15 IST
Rakul Preet Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Rakul Preet Singh has penned an adorable birthday wish for her father, Kulvinder Singh, whom she calls her 'inspiration and role model'. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, she shared a series of photos with her parents.

"Happppppy happy bdayyyy to my inspiration, my role model. I look up to you every single day for the fearless strong person you are, for all the knowledge and wisdom you have. I'm the luckiest to have you guide me through everything, always. I love you to the moon and back my popsiii. Have the best year ever and I promise to make you proud always @Kayjay.singh," she captioned her post. The post was filled with birthday wishes.

Chef Vicky Ratnani wrote, "Happy Birthday sir!" Author Munmun Ganeriwal wrote, "Birthday wishes"

Rakul's boyfriend and producer Jackky Bhagnani also commented on the post, "Waaaaahhhhhhh clearly I know where you get the discipline from." Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul has several releases lined up in 2022. These include 'Runway 34' with Ajay Devgn, 'Doctor G' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, 'Attack' alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

