Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares powerful image amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

South starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a cryptic but powerful message on social media amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:24 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a cryptic but powerful message on social media amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis. The 'Majili' actor posted a black-and-white picture of a little girl, whose shirt bore the following message: 'Birthplace: Earth, Race: Human, Politics: Freedom, Religion: Love'.

Samantha added a caption that read, "Reminder" and put a white heart emoji to it. White is often signified as a symbol of peace and harmony. Though the actor did not publically say or post anything, the timing of her post and the text of the girl's shirt indicated that this may be the 'Rangasthalam' actor's viewpoint or stand on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis that has shaken the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha had recently completed 12 years in the film industry. She shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram handle, celebrating and cherishing her journey. The 'Ye Maaya Chesave' actor was last seen in a special dance number for the film, 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

She is awaiting the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 28, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

