Left Menu

Bhumi Pednekar welcomes new 'Main Man' into her family!

'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' actor Bhumi Pednekar introduced the newest member of her family to her fans on Wednesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 18:46 IST
Bhumi Pednekar welcomes new 'Main Man' into her family!
Bhumi Pednekar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' actor Bhumi Pednekar introduced the newest member of her family to her fans on Wednesday. The actor held a cute little pup, whom she named Beau Pednekar, in the two adorable pictures that she posted on her Instagram handle.

She added a heart-warming caption that read, "Please Welcome Our Main Man - Beau Pednekar Since he's come into our lives, he has filled it with tons of love, laughter, sussu and potty You're my baby jaan @thebeauway @samikshapednekar @sumitrapednekar #insta #petlife #doggo." Talking about the new family member, Bhumi said, "We've finally welcomed a new family member - Beau Pednekar. His energy has changed our lives. He has made me kinder and more compassionate. My love for animals has only gone deeper since beau happened to us."

Bhumi's 'Saand Ki Aankh' film producer, Nidhi Parmar, filmmaker Karan Boolani and actor Patralekhaa were amongst many who showered their love on the post. Bhumi's sister Samiksha, who also captured the lovely pictures, commented, "Oh my world", adding a heart emoji.

Bhumi was last seen in the critically acclaimed film, 'Badhaai Do', which also starred Rajkummar Rao. She recently wrapped up 'Bhakshak'. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in 'Raksha Bandhan'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022